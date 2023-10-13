Mississippi teen reported missing Published 11:58 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Southaven Police Department needs assistance locating a runaway juvenile, Jordan Nickolas Brown.

Jordan was last seen Wednesday in the area of Coral Hills Drive in Southaven. Jordan is a 16-year-old black male with dreadlocks. He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Jordan was last seen wearing a gray and red hoodie with Chucky Doll on the front, light-colored jeans with holes, and black UGG boots. He may be in the area of Colonial Hills subdivision or in Horn Lake.

If you have knowledge of or know the whereabouts of Jordan, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.