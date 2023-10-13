Mississippi woman convicted in assault with ratchet that required victim to have face surgery Published 10:37 am Friday, October 13, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after assaulting a woman with a ratchet to the point that the victim needed face surgery.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

On Oct. 10, Staci Broome was found guilty of aggravated assault by a Simpson County jury.

Circuit Judge Stan Sorey sentenced Broome to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

ABOUT THE CASE

Broome was arrested in connection with a March 2023 assault.

Broome reportedly assaulted her victim with a ratchet at a residence in Magee, according to Magee Police Department. The assault was reportedly so severe that the victim required face surgery.

The case was investigated by the Magee Police Department.