Mississippi woman convicted in assault with ratchet that required victim to have face surgery

Published 10:37 am Friday, October 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after assaulting a woman with a ratchet to the point that the victim needed face surgery.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW 

On Oct. 10, Staci Broome was found guilty of aggravated assault by a Simpson County jury.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Circuit Judge Stan Sorey sentenced Broome to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

ABOUT THE CASE

Broome was arrested in connection with a March 2023 assault.

Broome reportedly assaulted her victim with a ratchet at a residence in Magee, according to Magee Police Department. The assault was reportedly so severe that the victim required face surgery.

The case was investigated by the Magee Police Department.

 

 

More News

One man dead, one in custody after chase from Arkansas ends with fiery crash in Mississippi

Man arrested in Mississippi drive-by shooting case

Mississippi Skies: Nice Friday weather; projection for tropical system becomes more interesting

Woman charged with enough drugs to kill 16,000 people just after dropping children at school

Print Article