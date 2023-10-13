One man dead, one in custody after chase from Arkansas ends with fiery crash in Mississippi Published 6:26 am Friday, October 13, 2023

One man is dead, and another is in custody after a police chase that started in Arkansas ended with a fiery crash in Mississippi on Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Matthew Nemacheck, 37, of Wisconsin, is charged with Culpable Negligent Manslaughter and is held on a $350,000 bond in the DeSoto County Detention Center.

During the chase, Nemacheck crashed his vehicle head-on into a semi-truck on Interstate 55.

The driver of the semi-truck, Milan Alilovic, 40, of New York, died from injuries suffered in the wreck.

ABOUT THE CHASE

Hernando Police were notified of a Blue Dodge Ram with Wisconsin plates that refused to stop for Arkansas law enforcement and was southbound on Interstate 55.

Officer attempted to stop Nemacheck’s vehicle with stop sticks before the collision. The incident ended with a fiery crash.