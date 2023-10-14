Armed, dangerous suspect arrested at Mississippi motel after shooting victim Published 8:45 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

A shooting and armed robbery suspect described as “highly dangerous” has been arrested in Brookhaven.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, a man approached an East Chickasaw Street resident and demanded money, according to Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

The man shot her in the chest and fled toward East Monticello Street, where he then robbed Family Dollar, and fled again.

Identified as Timothy Terrell Hudson, the suspect was apprehended just prior to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oyo Motel on Hwy. 51 North.

Collins said the shooting victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and was alert and talking.

Hudson, 31, was described as a black male, dressed all in black except for a red or maroon cap.

Several agencies worked hard together to locate and arrest Hudson, Collins said.

Officers continue to process the crime scenes as the investigation continues.