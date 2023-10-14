Armed, dangerous suspect arrested at Mississippi motel after shooting victim

Published 8:45 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

A shooting and armed robbery suspect described as “highly dangerous” has been arrested in Brookhaven.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, a man approached an East Chickasaw Street resident and demanded money, according to Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

The man shot her in the chest and fled toward East Monticello Street, where he then robbed Family Dollar, and fled again.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Identified as Timothy Terrell Hudson, the suspect was apprehended just prior to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oyo Motel on Hwy. 51 North.

Collins said the shooting victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and was alert and talking.

Hudson, 31, was described as a black male, dressed all in black except for a red or maroon cap.

Several agencies worked hard together to locate and arrest Hudson, Collins said.

Officers continue to process the crime scenes as the investigation continues.

More News

Mississippi Skies: Wide range of weather conditions across the state Sunday

Giraffes and tigers, oh my! Mississippi zoo welcomes new animals

Mississippi lounge closed after fights spill into city streets forcing officers to use tear gas, Tasers to regain control

Mississippi high school football scores: How did your favorite teams do last night?

Print Article