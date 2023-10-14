Mississippi high school football scores: How did your favorite teams do last night?
Published 8:58 am Saturday, October 14, 2023
Mississippi prep high school football scores from Friday night’s action:
Adams Christian 28, St. Joseph-Greenville 6
Amanda Elzy 33, Yazoo County 32
Amite School 44, Delta Streets 26
Bay Springs 40, Newton 16
Biggersville 45, TCPS 0
Biloxi 24, St. Martin 14
Booneville 49, Mantachie 6
Brandon 38, Oak Grove 20
Brookhaven 38, Provine 12
Calhoun Aca. 28, Lee Academy, Ark. 8
Calhoun City 58, Bruce 6
Canton 26, Yazoo City 6
Carroll Aca. 28, North Delta 15
Central Holmes 49, Benton Academy 13
Centreville Aca. 43, Cathedral 40
Charleston 40, O’Bannon 8
Choctaw County 51, Mooreville 14
Cleveland Central 42, Greenville-Weston High School 0
Columbia 35, Sumrall 7
Copiah Aca. 40, Simpson Aca. 7
Corinth 34, New Hope 27
DeSoto, Ark. 56, Tunica Academy 26
Deer Creek School 48, Delta Aca. 14
East Rankin Aca. 48, Oak Hill Aca. 28
East Union 40, Hatley 38, OT
Enterprise Lincoln 47, Salem 28
Falkner 63, H.W. Byers 14
Florence 28, North Pike 16
Forest 22, Northeast Jones 20
Gautier 49, Wayne County 33
George County 28, Hancock 26
Greene County 42, Bay 35
Grenada 42, Olive Branch 7
Gulfport 56, D’Iberville 33
Hamilton Attendance Center 50, Walnut 28
Hartfield Academy 30, Jackson Prep 17
Hattiesburg 49, Forest Hill 20
Hebron Christian 28, Marvell Academy, Ark. 26
Hernando 28, Horn Lake 14
Independence 32, North Panola 28
Indianola Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 0
Jefferson Davis County 28, Hazlehurst 6
Kirk Aca. 42, Columbus Christian 6
Kossuth 57, Belmont 7
Lafayette 42, Pontotoc 17
Laurel 48, East Central 35
Lawrence County 74, Purvis 68
Leake Aca. 28, Lamar School 14
Leake Central 32, Choctaw Central 28
Lewisburg 7, Southaven 0
Louisville 55, Caledonia 7
Loyd Star 23, Bogue Chitto 21
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Jackson Aca. 13
Magnolia Heights 42, Pillow Aca. 34
Manchester Aca. 53, St. Aloysius 14
McComb 61, Lanier 6
Meridian 38, Northwest Rankin 31
Mize 41, Heidelberg 40
Mount Olive 22, Leake County 16
Myrtle 41, Ashland 14
Natchez 36, South Jones 0
Neshoba Central 25, Columbus 24
New Albany 42, North Pontotoc 0
North Side 42, Riverside 0
North Sunflower Aca. 72, Humphreys Aca. 50
Noxubee County 41, Enterprise Clarke 0
Ocean Springs 49, Harrison Central 13
Oxford 44, DeSoto Central 20
Park Place Christian Academy 68, Kemper Aca. 30
Parklane Aca. 50, Brookhaven Academy 13
Pascagoula 40, Long Beach 33
Pass Christian 41, Moss Point 12
Pearl 40, Petal 21
Picayune 35, West Harrison 7
Poplarville 45, Tylertown 12
Potts Camp 21, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 14
Puckett 34, St Andrew’s Episcopal High School 7
Quitman 54, Mendenhall 35
Raleigh 35, Magee 14
Resurrection Catholic 28, East Marion 12
Ripley 38, Itawamba AHS 6
Sacred Heart 17, Lumberton 7
Saltillo 28, Lake Cormorant 14
Scott Central 24, Clarkdale 16
Sebastopol 42, Eupora 21
Seminary 25, Crystal Springs 20
Senatobia 48, Byhalia 0
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 52, Claiborne, La. 8
South Panola 34, Center Hill 14
South Pike 30, Jefferson County 22
South Pontotoc 35, Alcorn Central 8
Southeast Lauderdale 42, McLaurin 6
St. Joseph-Madison 14, Presbyterian Christian 10
St. Stanislaus 42, St. Patrick 7
Starkville 60, Clinton 21
Starkville Aca. 42, Heritage Academy 0
Taylorsville 46, Stringer 0
Terry 42, Pearl River Central 8
Tri-County Aca. 28, Central Hinds Aca. 7
Union 54, J. Z. George 14
Vancleave 27, Stone 23
Vardaman 37, West Lowndes 0
Velma Jackson 62, Noxapater 0
Warren Central 19, Vicksburg 18
Wesson 34, Franklin Co. 14
West Lauderdale 35, Northeast Lauderdale 14
West Marion 35, Perry Central 34, OT
Wilkinson County 30, West Lincoln 27
Winona 37, Humphreys 16
Winona Christian 21, Marshall Aca. 14
Winston Aca. 40, Wayne Aca. 22