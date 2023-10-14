Mississippi high school football scores: How did your favorite teams do last night?

Published 8:58 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By The Associated Press

Mississippi prep high school football scores from Friday night’s action:

Adams Christian 28, St. Joseph-Greenville 6

Amanda Elzy 33, Yazoo County 32

Amite School 44, Delta Streets 26

Bay Springs 40, Newton 16

Biggersville 45, TCPS 0

Biloxi 24, St. Martin 14

Booneville 49, Mantachie 6

Brandon 38, Oak Grove 20

Brookhaven 38, Provine 12

Calhoun Aca. 28, Lee Academy, Ark. 8

Calhoun City 58, Bruce 6

Canton 26, Yazoo City 6

Carroll Aca. 28, North Delta 15

Central Holmes 49, Benton Academy 13

Centreville Aca. 43, Cathedral 40

Charleston 40, O’Bannon 8

Choctaw County 51, Mooreville 14

Cleveland Central 42, Greenville-Weston High School 0

Columbia 35, Sumrall 7

Copiah Aca. 40, Simpson Aca. 7

Corinth 34, New Hope 27

DeSoto, Ark. 56, Tunica Academy 26

Deer Creek School 48, Delta Aca. 14

East Rankin Aca. 48, Oak Hill Aca. 28

East Union 40, Hatley 38, OT

Enterprise Lincoln 47, Salem 28

Falkner 63, H.W. Byers 14

Florence 28, North Pike 16

Forest 22, Northeast Jones 20

Gautier 49, Wayne County 33

George County 28, Hancock 26

Greene County 42, Bay 35

Grenada 42, Olive Branch 7

Gulfport 56, D’Iberville 33

Hamilton Attendance Center 50, Walnut 28

Hartfield Academy 30, Jackson Prep 17

Hattiesburg 49, Forest Hill 20

Hebron Christian 28, Marvell Academy, Ark. 26

Hernando 28, Horn Lake 14

Independence 32, North Panola 28

Indianola Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 0

Jefferson Davis County 28, Hazlehurst 6

Kirk Aca. 42, Columbus Christian 6

Kossuth 57, Belmont 7

Lafayette 42, Pontotoc 17

Laurel 48, East Central 35

Lawrence County 74, Purvis 68

Leake Aca. 28, Lamar School 14

Leake Central 32, Choctaw Central 28

Lewisburg 7, Southaven 0

Louisville 55, Caledonia 7

Loyd Star 23, Bogue Chitto 21

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Jackson Aca. 13

Magnolia Heights 42, Pillow Aca. 34

Manchester Aca. 53, St. Aloysius 14

McComb 61, Lanier 6

Meridian 38, Northwest Rankin 31

Mize 41, Heidelberg 40

Mount Olive 22, Leake County 16

Myrtle 41, Ashland 14

Natchez 36, South Jones 0

Neshoba Central 25, Columbus 24

New Albany 42, North Pontotoc 0

North Side 42, Riverside 0

North Sunflower Aca. 72, Humphreys Aca. 50

Noxubee County 41, Enterprise Clarke 0

Ocean Springs 49, Harrison Central 13

Oxford 44, DeSoto Central 20

Park Place Christian Academy 68, Kemper Aca. 30

Parklane Aca. 50, Brookhaven Academy 13

Pascagoula 40, Long Beach 33

Pass Christian 41, Moss Point 12

Pearl 40, Petal 21

Picayune 35, West Harrison 7

Poplarville 45, Tylertown 12

Potts Camp 21, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 14

Puckett 34, St Andrew’s Episcopal High School 7

Quitman 54, Mendenhall 35

Raleigh 35, Magee 14

Resurrection Catholic 28, East Marion 12

Ripley 38, Itawamba AHS 6

Sacred Heart 17, Lumberton 7

Saltillo 28, Lake Cormorant 14

Scott Central 24, Clarkdale 16

Sebastopol 42, Eupora 21

Seminary 25, Crystal Springs 20

Senatobia 48, Byhalia 0

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 52, Claiborne, La. 8

South Panola 34, Center Hill 14

South Pike 30, Jefferson County 22

South Pontotoc 35, Alcorn Central 8

Southeast Lauderdale 42, McLaurin 6

St. Joseph-Madison 14, Presbyterian Christian 10

St. Stanislaus 42, St. Patrick 7

Starkville 60, Clinton 21

Starkville Aca. 42, Heritage Academy 0

Taylorsville 46, Stringer 0

Terry 42, Pearl River Central 8

Tri-County Aca. 28, Central Hinds Aca. 7

Union 54, J. Z. George 14

Vancleave 27, Stone 23

Vardaman 37, West Lowndes 0

Velma Jackson 62, Noxapater 0

Warren Central 19, Vicksburg 18

Wesson 34, Franklin Co. 14

West Lauderdale 35, Northeast Lauderdale 14

West Marion 35, Perry Central 34, OT

Wilkinson County 30, West Lincoln 27

Winona 37, Humphreys 16

Winona Christian 21, Marshall Aca. 14

Winston Aca. 40, Wayne Aca. 22

