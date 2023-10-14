Mississippi man arrested for STD exposure

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested for exposing another person to HIV, Hepatitis B, or Hepatitis C. The warrant pertained to a 2023 report.

The Tupelo Police Department served a Lee County Court Capias Warrant against Joshua O. McGaughy on Oct. 10.

McGaughy was held on a $20,000 bond that was issued by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued. This case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

