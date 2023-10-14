Mississippi Skies: Wide range of weather conditions across the state Sunday Published 8:50 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

If you’re a fan of cloudy, blustery, cool weather, northern Mississippi is the place to be. If you enjoy warm breezy weather, head to the Gulf Coast. We’ll have a wide range of weather across the state Sunday.

In northern Mississippi, we’ll struggle to get to 60. Add wind gusts and a jacket may be a great idea for church. We’ll also have some drizzle at various points across the state.

We’ll be chilly across the state the next couple mornings.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 60. Overnight, partly cloudy and windy with a low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles. Breezy with a high of 61. Wing gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Sunday night, mostly clear with a low of 41. Wind gusts overnight up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered sprinkles in the afternoon. High of 66 and breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. A few sprinkles in the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low of 46 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a high of 72. Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clear overnight. Low of 50.