Mississippi Skies: Chilly and breezy Monday, but when will our weather forecast have our next chance of rain? Published 9:09 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

The children may need a jacket at the bus stop the next couple of mornings as temps drop into the 40s with breezy conditions. It will stay cool in northern Mississippi while southern Mississippi gets into the upper 60s. We’ll warm up as the week goes along, but we’re not expecting any hot, humid conditions.

Speaking of moisture, staying dry and breezy also means no rain. In fact, we’re not seeing any rain chances for the next week. Remember, most counties are under a burn ban, so no bonfire gatherings are permitted. We remain under dangerous fire weather conditions.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 63. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 41.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and windy with a high of 64. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 41.

South Mississippi

Sunny and windy with a high of 67. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible. Clear overnight with a low of 44.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high near 69. Clear overnight with a low of 47.