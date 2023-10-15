Mississippi’s Cyber South conference offers cutting-edge responses to cybersecurity threats Published 9:19 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

According to Cybercrime Magazine, if measured as a country, criminal activities carried out using computers or the Internet would be the world’s third-largest economy. Within a couple of years, cybercrime is expected to cost the world more than $10 trillion annually.

As cyberattacks on professional establishments become more pervasive and as corporate networks become more complex, a number of sophisticated cybersecurity measures are needed to help protect employees and organizations against cyber threats.

An impressive lineup of specialists in artificial intelligence, cognitive security, Zero Trust, operational technology, and other cybernetic fields will share their expertise during Cyber South 2023 at Mississippi College on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The annual cybersecurity conference will provide valuable tools and resources for individuals in a variety of industries, from healthcare, banking, and finance to education and government, according to Melissa C. Wiggins, MC professor of Computer Science.

“We strive to have something for everyone,” said Wiggins, Cyber South 2023 coordinator. “The talks will be of interest to public- and private-sector IT and executives; utilities such as electric, oil, and gas; manufacturing; transportation; insurance; researchers; and individuals.

“The meeting is of interest to more than IT folks, though. The summit is geared to educate the community. As such, it is designed to be of interest to everyone.”

Ken Gilliam, director of continuing education, said Mississippi College is the perfect place to host the Cyber South conference because MC’s cyber security degree program is among the top 20 in the country. He said the summit couldn’t be timelier in today’s business and communications climate.

“Technology is changing at such a fast rate,” he said. “One should attend the conference to keep up with the latest threats and risks, and to hear discussions and strategies to prevent or mitigate cyber attacks.”

Conference attendees will receive information to help them understand cybersecurity and how to access and analyze risks; communicate effectively using cybersecurity terminology; learn strategies to implement in their respective companies’ cybersecurity missions; understand what “C-Class” managers need to know about cybersecurity; and gain insight into what other companies are doing to combat cyber threats.

The conference will include interactive discussions, breakout sessions, panels, and forums to provide principles and processes to help attendees resolve cybersecurity issues, as well as an informal job fair.

The keynote address, “Hacking the Mind: Threats and Opportunities in Cognitive Security,” will be delivered by MC alumnus Joe Stradinger, CEO and founder of EdgeTheory, an AI-powered narrative intelligence company.

Other scheduled presentations include plenary addresses: “Feathers and Firewalls: Aflac’s Zero Trust Approach” by Shawn Constance, Cloud platform architect for Aflac; “New Things That Keep Me Up at Night: AI Security and Compliance” by Keith Young, a senior manager and cybersecurity and compliance professional in Jackson; and “Leveraging CISA Services for Cybersecurity Resilience” by William “Greg” Mallette, cybersecurity state coordinator and advisor for the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Gilliam said attendees of previous Cyber South summits at MC have raved about their experiences.

“They said the speakers knew and explained their topics well, they liked hearing about the latest trends in security, and they enjoyed meeting new connections,” he said.

Industry related discounts and sponsorships for Cyber South 2023 are available. For more information or to register for the conference, click here.