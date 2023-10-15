Offense list grows after Mississippi man accused of theft Published 9:16 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to Hardin’s County Store in Eggville after a report of a theft Saturday.

According to the report, a white male placed an order. When the clerk walked away to turn in the order, the man allegedly grabbed a jar with an undermined amount of cash and ran out of the door.

“The suspect then got into a truck and left. We were able to obtain video surveillance and the video was also shared on multiple social media sites. Shortly after the video was shared, we received information on a person of interest. We acted upon this information and took a person of interest into custody,” the statement reads.

The sheriff’s department charged Tyler Johnson on Sunday.

Johnson has previous charges in Tennessee with burglary of a commercial building, shoplifting, and vehicle theft. He is also enrolled in drug court in Union County.