Employee of Mississippi Walmart stabbed in parking lot. Police have arrested one person, looking for another in case.

Published 6:08 am Monday, October 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

Police have arrested one person and are looking for another after a Mississippi Walmart employee was stabbed in the store parking lot.

The stabbing occurred at the Hazlehurst Walmart parking lot, according to a report from WLBT in Jackson.

Officials from the Hazlehurst Police Department report that the Walmart employee was walking to her car after work and was stabbed in the arm.

The victim was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Police report that Eddie Henley Jr. has been taken into custody regarding the incident. Police are looking for Tyaneka Dixon, who is also a suspect in the case.

If you have any information, contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (601) 894-1181.

