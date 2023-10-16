Jackson State cancels classes after student killed in shooting at university apartment complex Published 7:22 am Monday, October 16, 2023

A student has been killed at a Mississippi university apartment complex.

Officials with Jackson State University report that Jaylen Burnes was shot at the University Point Apartment Complex.

Burnes was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

JSU officials report that classes on Monday, Oct. 16, have been suspended and additional security is on the campus to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

All students and staff members are encouraged to carry their JSU identification at all times.

Officers from Jackson Police and the Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation of the shooting and any arrest of suspects.

Students, faculty or staff in need of grief support can contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601-979-0374 or email latashanormancenter@jsums.edu.