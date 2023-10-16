Mississippi Skies: Rain appears in our weather forecast

Published 9:32 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Rain amounts possible later this week

Tuesday is going to be another bright, sunny day with pleasant temperatures, but it’s not going to be as chilly with the strong wind gusts we’ve had the past couple of days.

Tuesday night is going to be chilly with lows dipping into the 40s statewide, even along the beaches.

We’re starting to see models coming into agreement for some decent rain chances later this week. Right now, it’s looking like the better rain chances come the farther north one goes in Mississippi with only isolated to scattered showers in southern parts of the state.

Right now, rain chances begin Thursday into Thursday night with a shower or two Friday morning.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 69. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 43.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 71. Clear overnight with a low of 44.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 73. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 73. Tuesday night, clear with a low of 49.

