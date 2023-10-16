One person seriously injured in lawnmower mishap that also ignited brush fire along Published 5:23 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Mississippi firefighters called to a brush fire helped rescue a person seriously injured in a lawnmower accident that started the blaze.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that volunteer firefighters in Jones County responded to a fire on Mississippi Highway 15 shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a person injured in an accident involving a zero-turn lawnmower.

Firefighters from the Glade Volunteer Fire Department provided emergency care and worked to extinguish the fire.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the mower overturned and lost some of its gasoline, igniting a nearby brush fire.

The lawnmower operator was airlifted to a nearby specialty care center.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol had to shut down part of Highway 15 to use the highway as a temporary landing pad for the helicopter.