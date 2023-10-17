Community-changing development announced for Mississippi city Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

One of Mississippi’s fastest-growing cities will soon be home to a commercial development to match that rapid residential growth.

Leaders from the City of Brandon partnered with The Thrash Group and Dale Partners Tuesday to announce The Heights of Brandon.

“‘The Heights at Brandon’ will be a dynamic mixed-use development in the heart of one of Mississippi’s fastest growing communities,” Neil Polen, AIA, LEED GA, partner of Dale Partners Architects, PA said. “The project will feature 92 luxury lofts; 18,000 square feet of retail including an upscale restaurant; as well as an 82-room, full-service boutique hotel to anchor the development.

“The design components will be centered around a common greenspace that will be a social hub for guests, residents, and the Brandon community. The hotel will be uniquely designed to reflect Brandon and Mississippi’s culture, focusing on impactful native Mississippians, inventions and other historical stories that may not be well known to the visiting public. Thrash Group has a history of successful hospitality developments across the US including Hotel Tupelo and the Origin Brand hotels, among others.”

The development will be next to the Brandon Municipal Complex.

“‘The Heights of Brandon’ development will redefine the landscape of this area of Brandon,” Mayor Butch Lee said. “The Thrash Group has created the ultimate destination for both locals and visitors, offering an unparalleled fusion of modern hospitality and small-town charm that we are known for here in Brandon while also contributing to the positive growth of the City of Brandon.”