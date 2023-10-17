Jack’s restaurants in the middle of rapid expansion in this Mississippi region Published 10:48 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Jack’s Family Restaurant wasn’t even a brand in the Mississippi Pine Belt a year ago. Now, two locations are open with at least two others either under construction or planned.

A Petal location opened in March and a Purvis location opened in May, which became the company’s 28th Mississippi restaurant. Now, an Ellisville location is nearing completion.

Although the Jack’s Family Restaurant company hasn’t announced a Laurel location yet, a website seeking bids has posted bids for work.

According to www.constructionjournal.com, the company is seeking bids for construction to begin on Laurel’s Jack’s Family Restaurant location to begin in December. The details call for a 3,275 square foot building in a “commercial, heavy and highway” zone. The project big request estimates a value of about $1 million.

“This project requires: Site work, utilities, paving, landscaping, concrete, structural steel, metal stud framing and veneer,” the bid request reads. “Masonry, roofing, storefront, insulation, drywall, FRP, acoustical ceilings, tile, doors/hardware, toilet accessories, mechanical, refrigeration, plumbing, and electrical.”

The exact location is not provided in the bid proposal.