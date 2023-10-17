Mississippi 8 year old dies from injuries suffered in ATV accident a week ago

Published 1:42 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An 8-year-old Mississippi boy has died after being injured in an ATV accident.

Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Department report that Bryce Humphrey died from injuries he suffered in an accident on Oct. 10.

Humphrey, who had been spending the day fishing and riding his ATV with family members, was found unconscious after the 4-wheeler was found overturned.

The Covington County School District shared a statement from the family on its Facebook page where many community members were offering prayers and supports.

According to WDAM in Hattiesburg, More than 100 people came out to a prayer vigil that night at the Seminary Elementary School.

 

