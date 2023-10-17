Mississippi Skies: We now have a better idea of rain chances in this week’s weather Published 10:40 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

We now have a much better idea for the rain forecasted later this week and it’s not good news for everyone hoping for some precipitation.

The system bringing rain to the south is going more towards the east with the model runs Tuesday. Rain chances are now very low in Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night while chances increased for our neighbors in Alabama. While northern Alabama now has rain chances of 80 percent, the highest chances for Mississippi are now around 40 percent in the northern half and only 20 percent in the lower half.

We’re really not seeing much hope in rain chances for the next several days, so Thursday and Thursday night may be the only chance we get for a while.

Our pattern change will also bring much warmer temperatures the end of the week with the weekend reaching into the 80s for most of us.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 72. Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of a shower overnight. Low of 52.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 75. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 77. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 49.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 75. Breezy in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 55.