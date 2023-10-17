Nearly $1 million in marijuana seized during Mississippi traffic stop Published 6:30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Nearly $1 million in marijuana was seized during a Mississippi traffic stop Sunday.

The City of Olive Branch reports that an Olive Branch police officer made the stop on Highway 78.

The officer stopped a vehicle with California tags for careless driving.

During the traffic stop, 376 pounds of marijuana was seized. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be $975,000.

Varuzhan Arabadjian, 35, of Van Nuys, California, was arrested and charged for trafficking controlled substances. He is being held on a $1 million bond.