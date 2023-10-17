Nearly $1 million in marijuana seized during Mississippi traffic stop

Published 6:30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Nearly $1 million in marijuana was seized during a Mississippi traffic stop Sunday.

The City of Olive Branch reports that an Olive Branch police officer made the stop on Highway 78.

The officer stopped a vehicle with California tags for careless driving.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

During the traffic stop, 376 pounds of marijuana was seized. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be $975,000.

Varuzhan Arabadjian, 35, of Van Nuys, California, was arrested and charged for trafficking controlled substances. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

More News

Skateboarders set record tackling 444-mile length of Natchez Trace from Tennessee through Mississippi

Mississippi black bear program makes strides. Will there be a bear hunting season here?

Move over, beaver. There’s a new animal jumping into the Mississippi service station market.

Startup and development funds allow Mississippi students opportunities to create businesses

Print Article