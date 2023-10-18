Mississippi man guilty of abusive sexual contact with a child Published 9:05 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A Conehatta man pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child.

According to court documents, Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35, engaged in sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12. Court records show that the offense occurred in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns are prosecuting the case.