Mississippi Skies: Thursday’s weather includes a chance for a shower or thunderstorm for some lucky communities; tropical storm forms in Tropics Published 8:50 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The rain chances we’ve been expecting all week finally arrive Thursday and Thursday night, and chances have actually increased for a few communities, although we’re not expecting any widespread heavy rain.

We also have a chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms for most Mississippi communities. These storms could have brief heavy rain and strong wind, but the tornado chance is very low.

We now have Tropical Storm Tammy in the Atlantic Ocean. Right now, we’re expecting the front that’s bringing us some rain chances to eventually turn Tammy to the north, away from the United States.

North Mississippi

A couple showers possible in the morning with a storm or two possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high of 74. A shower or thunderstorm possible in the evening, then a shower possible overnight. Low of 51.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of an isolated shower in the morning with a storm or two possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 76. An isolated shower in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Low of 52.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. High of 80. An isolated shower is possible in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 58.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 79. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Low of 61.