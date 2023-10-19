Diamonds are now a Mississippi man’s best friend with $500,000 lottery win Published 2:43 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend — but that doesn’t mean that men can’t like them, too, especially when they come with half a million dollars.

Just ask Mississippi Lottery officials who recently announced that a Tupelo man won $500,000 in the Triple Diamond Payout scratch-off game.

The scratch-off ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #39 in Tupelo.

The Triple Diamond Payout scratch-off ticket cost $20.