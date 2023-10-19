Juveniles arrested, found with weapons at Mississippi high school homecoming parade. One was modified to be fully automatic. Published 2:27 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Three juveniles were arrested at a Mississippi high school homecoming parade after police reportedly found them with two weapons and marijuana.

The Woodville Republican reports that a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested on Oct. 13 during the Wilkinson County High School’s annual Homecoming Parade down Main Street in Woodville.

The two weapons, one of the illegally modified, were confiscated by police.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested in possession of an illegally modified .40 caliber Glock pistol. A handmade “Switch” modified the weapon to be fully automatic.

A 17-year-old was alos found in possession of a 7.62×39 rifle.

Both juveniles were charged for illegally possessing the guns.

A third juvenile, 17, was charged with marijuana possession.