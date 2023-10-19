Mississippi Skies: So, about those weather posts calling for snow around Halloween… Published 10:03 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen the graphic floating around with SNOW and RECORD COLD in the messaging. Is it possible? Sure, we all remember that bright, sunny July day a few years ago when our high was in the 70s with low humidity. If we can get a comfortable day in July, we could get record cold temperatures and snow on the final day of October. Is it likely? Absolutely not.

Forecasting snow is extremely difficult. If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve seen trusted local meteorologists forecast a snow event (or a non-snow event) with confidence only to see the total opposite happen. It’s actually easier to forecast severe storms with tornadoes five or six days out compared to a winter weather event within 24 hours in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service released a forecast that agrees we will have a better chance of rain, beginning in a few days, but we don’t know how much rain and exactly where yet. As far as temperatures go, we have equal chances of warm weather and cold weather. None of the official forecasts call for snow anytime soon. Sorry to disappoint a lot of children and children-at-heart! We’re much more concerned and confident about the fire danger across Mississippi Friday than a chance of snow in a week or two.

For Friday and the next few days, our temperatures will continue to increase a few degrees every day while humidity makes a return to the state. We’ll be sunny, breezy, and comfortable for Friday night and Saturday football.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 77. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 81 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Clear overnight with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 85 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible. Clear Friday night with a low of 52.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 86. Clear overnight with a low of 57.