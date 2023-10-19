Multiple people injured in wreck involving Mississippi transit bus

Published 11:15 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Early reports suggest that at least four people were injured Thursday morning in a wreck involving a Mississippi transit bus.

The Natchez Democrat reports that first responders are on the scene at a two-vehicle accident involving a Natchez Transit bus and an SUV.

The accident took place on Colonel Pritchard Parkway, near Copiah-Lincoiln Community College.

Photographs of the accident scene show the transit bus lying on its side in the middle of the highway. Images of the SUV show severe damage to the vehicle.

Early reports say four people were injured.

 

