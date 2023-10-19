Teen charged with murder of Mississippi university student

Published 1:58 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

A Mississippi teen has been charged with the murder of a Jackson State University student.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Joshua Brown, a 19-year-old Jones College student, has been arrested in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns.

Burns was shot and killed on Sunday at the University Pointe Apartments on the Jackson State University campus.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jones College campus police arrested Brown and has reportedly been turned over to the Jackson State University Polcie Department.

Brown is being charged with murder and being in possession of a weapon on school property.

Officials report that Brown is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

More News

Mississippi flu cases rising with this community being one of the strongest hotbeds in the country

Mississippi port restricts services due to low water levels

Student success, access leads to national honor for Mississippi university

Mississippi Skies: So, about those weather posts calling for snow around Halloween…

Print Article