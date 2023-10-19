Teen charged with murder of Mississippi university student Published 1:58 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

A Mississippi teen has been charged with the murder of a Jackson State University student.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Joshua Brown, a 19-year-old Jones College student, has been arrested in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns.

Burns was shot and killed on Sunday at the University Pointe Apartments on the Jackson State University campus.

Jones College campus police arrested Brown and has reportedly been turned over to the Jackson State University Polcie Department.

Brown is being charged with murder and being in possession of a weapon on school property.

Officials report that Brown is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.