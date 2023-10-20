Already accused of armed robbery, Mississippi man now facing arson charge Published 10:49 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

A Mississippi man on bond for armed robbery is now facing a first-degree arson charge.

The Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Englewood Drive area Tuesday. Upon arrival, fire department personnel extinguished the fire and Tupelo Fire Investigators, along with the State Fire Marshal, began investigating the cause of the fire. Tupelo Police Department Detectives also responded to the scene.

After further investigation, Charles Moore Jr., 23, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with First Degree Arson.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Moore to be held on a $500,000 bond. At the time of this incident, Moore was out on bond for a previous Armed Robbery charge. The Court revoked his previous bond. This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

The Tupelo Police Department would like to thank the Tupelo Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office for their work in this case.