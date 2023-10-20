Mississippi Skies: Tammy is now a hurricane; warm weather across the Magnolia State Saturday

Published 10:42 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Get ready for a warm day across the state Saturday. We’ll all reach into the 80s. It will also be breezy across most of the state with stronger winds in the northern region.

If you’re hoping for rain, it’s time to start washing those cars, fasting, scheduling the rain dances, and cleaning up the yards. We’re just not seeing anything in the models for showers or storms anytime soon.

Tammy strengthened into a hurricane. Although it’s still moving west in the Atlantic Ocean, models show the storm turning northward away from the U. S. coastline.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 83. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 55.

Central Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high of 85. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 56.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 87. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 59.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a high of 85. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 58.

