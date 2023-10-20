Two children injured as log truck tried to avoid hitting stopped Mississippi school bus Published 5:43 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Two children were injured as a log truck tried to avoid hitting a Mississippi school bus that had stopped on the roadway.

The driver of the log truck — later identified as Wesley Turner — reportedly did not see the school bus had stopped and hit the children when he swerved around the bus while trying to avoid hitting it.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the two children received mild to moderate injuries in the accident.

Turner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (injuring a child entering or exiting a school bus – Nathan’s Law), reckless driving, expired tag and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Turner received a $28,000 bond, which he posted Wednesday.