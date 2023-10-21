Mississippi Skies: Plenty of clouds in our skies in the weather forecast. Will they bring some rain? Published 11:27 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

We’ll have some morning clouds and then again overnight for most places across the state, but don’t be searching for rain. The dry stretch continues over the next several days with plenty of warm temperatures and breezy conditions.

We’re still watching Hurricane Tammy while it makes that hard turn to the north that we’ve been expecting from forecast models. It will pose no threat to the Gulf Coast region.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 76. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 53.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83. Increasing clouds in the evening with a low of 55.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with a high of 87. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.