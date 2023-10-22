Mississippi police uncover printers, blank checks, other items in alleged fraudulent check making operation Published 6:21 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Mississippi police arrested five people after a search of a motel room uncovered printers, blank checks and other items reportedly used to make and then cash fraudulent checks.

On October 17, 2023, at 3:22 p.m., the Madison Police Department received a call about an individual attempting to pass fraudulent checks at Community Bank located at 998 Hwy 51 in Madison, Mississippi.

Officers responded to the call and located Derrick Patterson, who was confirmed to be attempting to pass fraudulent checks. Further investigation led to the identification of other individuals involved in the conspiracy.

With the assistance of the Richland Police Department, investigators located a suspect vehicle at the Roadway Inn on Highway 49 in Rankin County.

They detained three occupants in the vehicle and found two more individuals in a motel room, all of whom were part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect vehicles and motel room. The search yielded evidence, including two word processors, blank check forms, forged prescriptions, and several other checks that the individuals had attempted to destroy upon the officers’ arrival.

Five individuals were taken into custody from the Roadway Inn. Their names and locations of origin are as follows:

Shavon Robinson, 34 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Clifton Spann, 28 years old, from Valdosta, Georgia.

Marshun Jackson, 44 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Deandre Love, 41 years old, from Vero Beach, Florida.

Kevis Buice, 29 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Charges: All five individuals were taken into custody for Conspiracy related to Uttering Forgery.

After their initial appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court, Judge Jim Streetman set their bond amount at 1 million dollars each.

The Madison Police Department is continuing its investigation, with the possibility of more arrests.

The Madison Police Department would like to express their gratitude to the Richland Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and the ultimate arrest of the five individuals responsible for the related incident.