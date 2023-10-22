Mississippi Skies: Hurricane Tammy’s track takes an interesting turn; Warm to hot weather continues for us Published 8:16 pm Sunday, October 22, 2023

That strong cold front we had last week is a distant memory as we continue to have highs in the 80s for most of the state.

It’s looking like that same weather continues for several days, making our drought conditions worsen even more. We’re just not seeing any rain chances through at least Thursday.

Although Hurricane Tammy is taking that northern turn, we’re not seeing models showing it to take another hard turn in about five days, this time a hard left. This would direct the storm towards the U. S. coastline. We’ll keep watching the models until we have a better idea where the storm is going.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 83. Staying cloudy Monday night with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy, then becoming sunny with a high of 86. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Sunny and hot with a high of 90. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 59.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog early, then mostly sunny with a high of 85. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 63.