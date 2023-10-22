Police investigating after body of Mississippi man found hanging in tree

Published 7:08 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after the body of a Mississippi man was found hanging from a tree.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the body of Jerrel Gillentine Jr., 45, of Golden, Mississippi, was found hanging in a tree near Okolona.

Okolona Police are investigating the discovery near Lester Drive. Police received reports of the body at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials from the Chickasaw County Coroner’s Office did not say how long they believe the body had been hanging from the tree.

The body was taken to Pearl for an autopsy and determination of the cause of death.

 

