“I’m tired of it” Mississippi police chief says about people under the influence at school events Published 8:48 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Monday he is tired of people showing up to school events under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“We have the best schools in the state of Mississippi, and they are the best-kept with the buildings and grounds. We have the best superintendent and administrative staff, and by far we have the best teachers. I see their love for and loyalty to the students every day. We have the best maintenance people in Mississippi, helping keep our grounds and schools looking beautiful, and Brookhaven is one of the best cities in Mississippi,” Collins said. “So now, I’m issuing a warning to anyone who shows up at our schools or events drunk or under the influence of drugs.”

“If my officers or I have probable cause to believe that any individual is under the influence of these substances, they will be escorted out of the game or event and off the premises. And if we find out they drove there under the influence, charges will be pending. If they decide to make a scene, we will control the scene.”

“This is ‘show and tell,’” Collins said. “I’m telling the public what my officers will be instructed to do, and if any individual doesn’t take this warning, we will be showing them from now on.”

The chief said people should understand that school events are about the kids and their families.

“The kids have worked so hard to shine — the band, the athletes, etc. — to allow this type of behavior is to keep these kids from being able to shine,” said Collins.

“I’m tired of it. People are showing up drunk or smelling of marijuana,” he said. “We’ve being showing restraint, but this is not the place for it. We love Brookhaven. Brookhaven Strong, forever.”