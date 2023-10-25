Mississippi man charged with numerous theft, credit card fraud charges

Published 6:09 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man faces numerous theft and credit card fraud charges.

Oxford Police report that on July 31, 2023, the OPD received reports of suspected credit card fraud originating from fraudulent charges connected to a local rental unit.

Dontarius Cosby, 23, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of Credit Card fraud and three counts of False Pretense.

Cosby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

