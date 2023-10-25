Mississippi Skies: Our weather is in for some big changes! Published 8:40 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

We’re in for some big changes in our weather forecast next week! If you’re someone tired of summer hanging around, you’ll be quite happy. No, it’s certainly nothing like the click-bate on some sites a couple weeks ago calling for snow and freezing temperatures deep into the state, but we could dip below freezing in extreme northern Mississippi Tuesday night.

We could also have our first hints of frost across the northern half of the Magnolia State Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Right now, the changes to a more seasonal pattern look like they’ll begin Monday in northern Mississippi. We’ll have more specific timing over the next day or two.

If you’re familiar with those ads and commercials for a certain candy bar making someone have a better attitude, someone may want to offer one to Hurricane Tammy. After we’ve been watching models turn it towards the north and then to the west, you’ll see on the graphic that models really aren’t sure which direction it’s going to go now. We’ll keep watching, but there’s no threat to the Gulf Coast states anytime soon, if at all.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 84. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 84. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high of 81. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 65.