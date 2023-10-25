Mississippi trooper sideswiped by another vehicle on highway Published 6:24 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

A Mississippi State Trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car sideswiped the trooper’s SUV.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the trooper was headed home on the South Frontage Road along Highway 82 west of Highway 45 in Lowndes County when a vehicle headed in the opposite direction swerved and sideswiped the trooper’s SUV.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were both sent to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.