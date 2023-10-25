Mississippi trooper sideswiped by another vehicle on highway

Published 6:24 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi State Trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car sideswiped the trooper’s SUV.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the trooper was headed home on the South Frontage Road along Highway 82 west of Highway 45 in Lowndes County when a vehicle headed in the opposite direction swerved and sideswiped the trooper’s SUV.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were both sent to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

More News

Tupelo’s Connie’s Chicken expanding, bringing its popular chicken, biscuits and blueberry donuts to two new Mississippi communities

Mississippi man sentenced for sexual battery of child under 14

Mississippi woman accused of stabbing family member in mouth indicted

Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison on firearms conviction

Print Article