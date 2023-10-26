Mississippi sheriff’s office investigating drive-by shooting Published 11:23 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

The George County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a drive-by shooting that happened on Old Mobile Highway in the Brushy Creek area.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.