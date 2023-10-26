Mississippi Skies: Next weather event coming more into focus Published 10:51 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

This weekend is shaping up to be more of the same weather we’ve had the past several days. We’ll be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Humidity levels are increasing, but it’s not going to be July or August levels. Friday night high school games should be comfortable. Saturday tailgating will be on the warm side so take plenty of water and non-alcoholic beverages.

We still have widespread fire danger, so avoid bonfires and burning after cleaning the yard.

The next weather event we’re expecting early next week is coming more into focus. Right now, a few places will get some rain, but we really don’t think anyone will get enough precipitation to make much of a difference. We will, however, cool down significantly! Temperatures are trending lower with every model run.

North Mississippi

An isolated shower during the day. Partly sunny with a high of 82. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Partly cloudy Friday night with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly sunny with a high of 85. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 64.