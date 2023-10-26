Non-stop flights from Mississippi to Las Vegas, Tampa announced. Tickets start at $29. Published 6:28 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Flying non-stop to Las Vegas and Tampa from Mississippi just became easier with the announcement of two new flight services from Breeze Airways.

Launched by Jet Blue Founder David Neeleman, Breeze Airways will include non-stop flights from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to both Las Vegas and Tampa starting on January 12, 2024.

Officials say the new flight service will help meet the demand from the Gulf Coast’s growing tourism industry and local business economy.

The company announced the two new flights on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the airline, direct flights will run twice weekly from Gulfport to both Tampa, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fares on the new nonstop routes start from $29 one-way to Tampa and $59 one-way to Las Vegas if purchased by October 30 for travel by September 3, 2024.