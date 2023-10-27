Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison on firearms conviction Published 1:18 am Friday, October 27, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on March 24, 2022, Shermaine Monteil Burse, 27, of Jackson, was found in possession of a firearm by FBI agents and Jackson Police officers after an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Burse was a passenger. A firearm was found at Burse’s feet on the floorboard. Burse has prior felony convictions out of Hinds County for possession of a stolen weapon and receiving stolen goods. As a convicted felon, Burse is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

Burse was indicted by a federal grand jury and subsequently pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Terrill and Matt Allen prosecuted the case.

