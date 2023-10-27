Tupelo’s Connie’s Chicken expanding, bringing its popular chicken, biscuits and blueberry donuts to two new Mississippi communities Published 6:30 am Friday, October 27, 2023

After more than four decades of serving up delicious chicken, biscuits and blueberry donuts in one location, a Mississippi restaurant with a loyal following has decided to expand.

Connie’s Chicken, a beloved Tupelo mainstay, is expanding its operations with a new restaurant currently under construction in Oxford. The new establishment will join other popular stores and restaurants on Jackson Avenue.

Founded in 1978 by Constantine Asters and his eldest son, Mike, Connie’s Chicken has garnered a loyal following for its chicken, biscuits and blueberry donuts.

Following Mike’s death in December 2020, Oxford residents Nickle Smith and Tres Brasell assumed ownership, steering the business into its current growth phase.

Unlike its original Tupelo location, the Oxford restaurant will offer dinner service, a feature also slated to be introduced in Tupelo soon.

While the construction is ongoing in Oxford, another new restaurant will open its doors in West Point.