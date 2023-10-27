Mississippi woman accused of stabbing family member in mouth indicted

Published 5:16 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman accused of stabbing a family member in the mouth has been indicted and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the December 2022 incident.

Melissa Winters, 51, 262 Spout Spring Road in Vicksburg, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury during its October term.

The indictment accuses Winters of stabbing a family member in the mouth with a knife during a Dec. 4, 2022, incident. She was arrested on Dec. 8 and is out on bond.

