Former Mississippi basketball coach indicted for third time on sexual misconduct with minor charge

Published 6:21 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A former Mississippi basketball coach who faces two charges of sexual misconduct with minors has been indicted again on a similar charge.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Former Booneville basketball coach Kenny Paul Geno is accused of trying to get an underage female to send him nude photos.

The third indictment in federal court indicates that the alleged crime occurred between May 2019 and April 2021.

Geno now faces three federal charges of sexual misconduct with minors reportedly related to when he was a Booneville High School basketball coach.

Geno remains in jail until a revocation hearing that is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Greenville.

 

