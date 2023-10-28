Mississippi 911 dispatcher arrested, accused of trafficking potentially fatal drugs into state Published 5:55 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

A 911 dispatcher and former Mississippi corrections officer accused of trafficking drugs from Louisiana.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin on Wednesday.

Martin is accused of traveling to Covington, Louisiana, to purchase large quantities of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to be later sold in Hancock County. Officials say the “fake” pills were potentially fatal.

Martin has reportedly resigned from her position with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the

Martin was held under a $25,000 bond, pending her initial appearance in Hancock County Justice Court.