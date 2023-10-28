Mississippi man pleads guilty after reportedly selling fentanyl pills to informant Published 8:17 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2022, in Stone County, Mississippi, Riley Alexander Wallace, 31, of Wiggins, sold 20 fentanyl pills to a confidential informant. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 22, 2023.

Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of Homeland Security Investigations made the announcement.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.