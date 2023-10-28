Mississippi man sentenced for escape from federal custody at re-entry center Published 7:45 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to five years in prison for escape from a Residential Reentry Center.

According to court documents, David Black, 33, of Jackson, was in federal custody at Dismas Charities, a contracted Residential Reentry Center of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, after having served time in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On December 16, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service was alerted that Black had not reported to work at his designated place of employment during his Reentry term, and he did not return to Dismas after failing to report to work.

On December 19, 2022, Black turned himself back into federal custody. He was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury for this offense.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and U.S. Marshal Mark B. Shepherd made the announcement.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Allen and Andrew Eichner prosecuted the case.