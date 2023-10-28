Mississippi Skies: Weather models trending even lower with temps Published 3:58 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

If you’re a warm weather person, enjoy this weekend! If you love cold weather, hang out! Your days are coming!

Although we’ve been tracking a cold front for several days that’s expected to move through Monday and Tuesday, models haven’t agreed well on just how strong that cold front will be when it gets here. Unfortunately, we’re not expecting much rain, but we’re now expecting it to bring a wallop against summer temps and humidity.

Right now, we’re expecting our first frost or freeze Tuesday and Wednesday nights depending on the region. We’ll have more specifics in a day or two, but be ready now to protect plants if needed!

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 83. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 61.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly sunny with a high of 86. Clear Saturday night, tu

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 83. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 64.