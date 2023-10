Mississippi teen dies in motorcycle accident Published 9:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

A Mississippi teen has died as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Peyton Yawn, 19, of Florence, died at the scene of the wreck on Shiloh Road.

Deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the accident on Tuesday. Soon after responding, deputies found a Kawasaki motorcycle had left the road near a curve.

Yawn was found lying in the road and soon after died despite rescue efforts.