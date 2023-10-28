No tricks, just $300,000 worth of treats for one lucky Mississippi Lottery winner Published 7:15 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

The Mississippi Lottery was all treats and no tricks for one player who has a ticket worth more than $300,000.

Lottery officials report that a Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, October 26 drawing. The player won the jackpot worth $323,287.75.

The winning ticket was purchased from Corner Fuel Center on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-12-24-29.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.